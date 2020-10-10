Jacksonville breast cancer survivors promote awareness through new campaign

Two women who won their fight against the disease took part in a photoshoot Saturday at Talk of the Town Boutique.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetimes, and one in 39 women will die from the disease.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the goal of increasing awareness, early detection, and treatment of the disease. A local boutique is hoping to make a difference through a new campaign featuring breast cancer survivors.

“I’m out doing a photoshoot as a breast cancer survivor," Cheryl Lawson-Wright said.

Lawson-Wright is a survivor who pushed through her diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

“Even when the tears did fall, I would pick up my notebook and my pen, and I would write words of affirmation that there was going to be life after this," Lawson-Wright said. "Actually this is my 10-year celebration as a survivor.”

She's not the only breast cancer survivor taking part in a photoshoot Saturday at Talk of the Town Boutique in the Riverside neighborhood of Jacksonville.

“My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in her late 60s," Donna Windsor said.

Windsor then got her own breast cancer diagnosis in 2015. She's been in remission for five years.

“When you’re going through treatment, you just want to feel comfortable," Windsor said. "You’re going through so much pain sometimes, and for the first time today, I swear I feel like a new woman again.”

“The main goal for the pictures and the whole breast cancer survivor photo shoot is to promote self-checks. There’s power with a woman being familiar with her body," said Bryanetta Humphrey, owner of Talk of the Town Boutique.

The breast cancer survivors say the photoshoot helps them feel beautiful again and see their inner and outer beauty in the best light.

“Regardless of what you’re facing, you have life, and you are beautiful," Lawson-Wright said.

“You have to live your life every day like it’s your last," Windsor said.

Click here for more information on the campaign and the boutique.