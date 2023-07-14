Following deadly crash, 11-year-old visits Jacksonville funeral home on stretcher to say final goodbye

Hosiah Corona survived the car crash on I-95. He suffered serious injuries but his mother died

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A small group of teachers wrapped their arms around a Pinedale Elementary student after his mother died in a car crash in early July.

Authorities said the 11-year-old survived but suffered serious injuries.

Hosiah Corona still wanted to see his mother one last time before despite his injuries.

He's the only child in his family.

Corona showed up to the Coleman Walker Funeral Home in a stretcher. He was with his father, James House. The 11-year-old boy was inside the funeral home for less than 10 minutes. He expressed to First Coast News he's heartbroken from the incident, but he's trying to stay strong because he's mother lives in his heart.

On July 1, the Florida Highway Patrol said Corona and his mother were driving on interstate 95. According to the crash report, the bronze SUV was traveling southbound at Golfair Boulevard at 3:21 P.M. when for an unknown reason, the vehicle ran off the roadway and slammed into a tree. Corona's father said the mother passed out while on the road.

The report revealed both Corona and his mother were not wearing seatbelts before the crash. They were taken to a nearby hospital, however, Corona's mother was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The family identified her as Jessica Corona, 45.

Corona's father, James House, said he's trying to keep it together for his son. He said they talked on the phone the days before the crash. He was living in Ohio at the time, and he hadn't seen them for years.

"I just been trying to hold it together for my son," House said. "But on the inside I'm like - I don't know what to do anymore. I'm not nervous. I'm not scared to be a Dad. It's just - how are we gonna pick up the pieces from this?"