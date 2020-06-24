Jacksonville boy collects donations for Humane Society in lieu of birthday gifts

The child, named Eddie, hosted a "Humane Society Donations Birthday Bash" and collected treats, food, litter and more.

The child, named Eddie, hosted a "Humane Society Donations Birthday Bash" Tuesday where friends, family and community members came by to donate goodies for the pets at the humane society. Donations included treats, food, litter and more, the shelter said on Facebook.