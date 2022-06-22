15-year-old Jacksonville boy charged with killing 18-year-old in January shooting

Records indicate that the 15-year-old, who First Coast News is not naming due to his age, shot 18-year-old Jadyn Williams on Jan. 30 on Sandle Drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old back in January, according to Duval County court records.

The 15-year-old is currently facing a murder charge, as well as armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent.

He is currently being held in the Duval County Jail, according to jail records.

On Feb. 23, police send a release out, saying they were looking for the teen, who was accused of bringing a gun on a school campus.

Police say the teen turned himself in.