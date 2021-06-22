City blames workforce shortage for delay in trash pickup

Since January, the city has received 26,043 missed yard waste or missed household garbage complaints.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When the trash is on the curb, the person who put it there wants it gone, that is consistent in all neighborhoods.

In the Isle of Palms community, residents say the trash pickup has been very inconsistent.

"You never know if they are coming or when they are coming," said Jerry Igo.

Igo is HOA president. He said for nearly four weeks the trash pickup contractor has been a no show, so they began calling city hall.

"Oh yes, everybody has," Igo said.

Isle of Palms is in Councilman Rory Diamond's district. A few days ago the community started calling his office directly.

"We had to get on the phone and talk to the hauler to get more trucks out here to get it done," said Diamond.

Diamond tells On Your Side the problem is related to a shortage in the workforce.

"It has happened all across northeast Florida. It is not this particular hauler's fault. They have been very responsive," said Diamond. "The problem is they can't get truck drivers to drive the trucks."

The trash is now being hauled from the Isle of Palms neighborhood. Jerry Igo is pleased with the outcome but he is looking ahead with some skepticism.

"Our normal day is Thursday, so they pick up today, when are they going to pick up again? Is it going to be on Thursday or next week or will it be another four weeks," Igo said. "That is my concern."

The statement from the city: