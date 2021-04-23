Jacksonville Black Lives Matter 5K nearly sold out

The second annual walk/run will support the victims and families of police brutality.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A race that celebrates and elevates Black lives is returning to Jacksonville in May.

“When I see a police officer I still get nervous,” said Tanisha Crisp, Organizer of the Black Lives Matter 5K Run & Walk.

That nervous moment Crisp speaks of comes from the anxiety of violent police videos on social media when a bodycam video is released.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the families of the recent victims' loss to police brutality, mass shootings, and gun violence.”

Crisp tells First Coast News that this year, BLM 5K has named this year's race: “A Day of Change”.

A Day of Change will influence unity, solidarity within Black and Brown communities and allies.

The BLM 5K Race and Walk was founded here in Jacksonville.

Families of victims Jordan Davis and Trent Fort are scheduled to speak on stage at the event.

Family members and friends of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Marcellis Stinette, Devon Gregory, and Michael Leon Hughes are also scheduled to attend the BLM 5K.

This year's 2nd Annual BLM 5K will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 4 p.m. at the Riverfront Plaza.

This year guests are encouraged to bring spare change to donate to charities or businesses at their vending booths.

BLM 5K has partnered with local charities including, Sulzbacher, Soul Reborn, Live Center, and Northside Coalition.

The family-friendly event allows children and pets to attend. The memorial ceremony is free and open to the public.

Participants can register for the race at BLM5K.com and donate to charity partners on the race's website.