Jacksonville mayor announces closure of ocean front at the beaches

Jacksonville mayor sent out a tweet Wednesday night announcing that Atlantic, Neptune and Jacksonville beach ocean fronts are closed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Not sure why you would, but if you were planning to visit the ocean front at any of Jacksonville's beaches during the storm, don't. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Atlantic, Neptune and Jacksonville beaches are closed.

"I’ve been in constant contact with the Mayor’s of Atlantic, Neptune and Jacksonville Beach preparing for impacts from Hurricane Ian. At this time, we are closing all three beaches to the public until further notice. We will reopen as soon as it’s safe for citizens," Curry stated in a tweet just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Ian has made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane near Cayo Costa. The storm is expected to weaken to a Tropical storm as it moves over the state.

Tropical storm warnings are in place for the First Coast with a Hurricane Watch issued for coastal areas.