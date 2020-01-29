JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Dennis McDowell, a retired chief petty officer, began losing his vision in 2010 and it ended his driving days.

"I was legally blind, I couldn't see," McDowell said. "I was going to kill myself or somebody else."

He said to get around he turned to the city bus service, friends and members of the American Legion Post.

"It was the bus or having neighbors take me to doctor appointments -- stuff like that," he said.

He still carries his STAR, his bus pass, but he recently discovered his bus stop no longer exists.

"They never informed me," he said.

There is a new bus stop but it is several blocks away.

"It was early last year I think," he said about when it happened.

When asked why he's complaining now, McDowell said, "Because I find out you can only have so many friends."

He said he can no longer depend on others, but now that he wants to use public transportation, the new bus stop is too far of a walk for his 78-year-old frame.

"Now I physically can't walk that far," he said.

JTA made changes to the route in December 2018. Apparently, McDowell just discovered them.

On Your Side reached out to JTA and they contacted McDowell. He said the conversation was successful and that they have begun the process to get him signed up for JTA connection; transportation for the disabled.

McDowell said he is airing his concerns to raise awareness for others who, like him, are stuck at home.

"Here at the beaches, we have a lot of people relying on other people to pick them up and they can't," he said.

JTA said there is another service for the beaches community. It is called ReadiRide and for a small fee, it will provide transportation around the beaches.

How it works

Contact a ReadiRide reservationist at (904) 679-4555 to schedule a pick-up.

Give the reservationist:

- Date and time of pick up

- Pick-up and drop-off locations

- Number of passengers

- Any accommodations needed, such as a wheelchair lift

Reservations can be made Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.