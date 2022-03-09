Jacksonville Beach to begin paid parking

Cash will not be accepted at the parking kiosks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you are planning any beach trips this weekend, you might have to pay to park.

Paid parking in Jacksonville Beach begins on Friday, March 11.

Paid parking hours will run from 8 p.m. on Friday until 2 a.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. on Saturday until 2 a.m. on Sunday, and 10 a.m. on Sunday until midnight.

The City of Jacksonville has four paid parking lots for visitors to use - 14 1st Street North at Latham Plaza, 422 1st Street North, 503 1st Street North at the pier, and 450 2nd Street North.

Each lot has one or more kiosks that only accept credit or debit cards. Cash will not be accepted at the parking kiosks.