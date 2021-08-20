Jacksonville surfers to compete in surfing reality show on ABC

Both will be featured on the 'The Ultimate Surfer', a new competition series on ABC from 11-time World Surf League champion Kelly Slater.

You could say that Kayla Durden and Austin Clouse are water babies.

They both grew up close to the ocean and feel most comfortable when they are gliding over the waves on a surfboard. Don't believe us? Watch for yourself.

Both Durden and Clouse will be featured on the 'The Ultimate Surfer', a new competition series on ABC from 11-time World Surf League champion Kelly Slater. The show features some of the world's greatest up-and-coming surfers as they train and live together, all while battling it out in competitions along the way.

They will duke it out at the state-of-the-art Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California, powered by Slater's human-made wave technology.

Clouse, 26, grew up in Ormond Beach and was taught to surf at just 5-years-old by his brother. Clouse remained passionate about surfing throughout high school but it wasn't until he graduated that he began competing, quickly winning his first local pro contest.

From there he moved to Jacksonville and then California, where he lived in Huntington Beach, working to pursue his surfing dream. Tragically, his father was diagnosed with cancer which led to Clouse moving back home to Florida. A

fter his dad's passing, Clouse returned to Jacksonville, which he now calls home. With renewed dedication, lots of hard work and the support of his hometown, he continues to chase his surfing dream.

Durden, 27, was on a family trip to Cocoa Beach when she fell in love with surfing. Despite success in the junior surfing ranks, she has always been committed to her education and graduated summa cum laude from the University of North Florida with a degree in marketing and a minor in Spanish.

Since then, she has been appointed as the physical education teacher, athletic coordinator and girls varsity basketball head coach at the Episcopal School of Jacksonville.

