x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Jacksonville Beach surfer crushes old surfing marathon record to raise money for Deck the Chairs

Kurtis Loftus, a founder of Deck the Chairs, did it all to raise money for a new $38,000 music and light show planned for the 2021 season.
Credit: First Coast News

FLORIDA, USA — A new world record was made in Jacksonville Beach!

At 60 years old, Kurtis Loftus crushed his old surfing marathon record after catching 638 waves during a 31-hour session.

He finished Tuesday afternoon and was greeted with cheers from friends and family who supported him day and night, in the water and on the sand.

Loftus, a founder of Deck the Chairs, did it all to raise money for a new $38,000 music and light show planned for the 2021 season.

“I need to get some carbs, some protein and some other things in me, but rest, family and just be grateful," Luftus said after his last wave. "I mean, what we had, it was extraordinary. We couldn't have asked for better weather, better support, and I have just enough stubbornness in me to make sure that I'm going to meet these goals."

If you would like to help the Deck the Chairs non-profit raise money for upgrades to its show, you can make a bid in the live auction or donate through its website.

Deck the Chairs is set to open Nov. 24 at Jacksonville Beach's Seawalk Pavillion.

Related Articles

In Other News

Jury selection continues on Day 6 of death of Ahmaud Arbery trial