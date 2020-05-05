JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At Angie’s Subs on Beach Boulevard, it’s a return to a new but familiar normal.

“Throughout the last five weeks, our loyal customers still come in and get their subs to go, but it’s nice to see their faces," said manager Kam Nix.

She says there was so much excitement to reopening the dining room, the first customers were given quite the greeting on Monday.

“The first customer that ate today, we kind of cheered him on," Nix told First Coast News. "It was so weird to see someone eat in our dining room because we haven’t seen someone in over a month."

Social distancing guidelines are still in place. The restaurant’s dining room capacity is set at 45 patrons with some parts taped off.

“A lot of regulars came into today and got to sit in their seats in the dining room. So, it was fun," she said.

At D&LP, co-owner Chris Lewis also had a few regulars take a seat inside.

“It’s good for us to have that social interaction with customers again," Lewis said with a smile.

Lewis' business stayed open, offering take-out, however, Monday was a special day for two customers who had spent several days a week eating from their trucks in the parking lot.

“Today was the first day they were able to sit inside and enjoy the A/C and talk shop a little bit," he said.

It’s the first phase in re-opening the First Coast as business owners and their customers look to each other for support.

