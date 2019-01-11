JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. —

Julie Kuperinsky had a close call Thursday morning while walking her dogs on Second Street North in Jacksonville Beach.

"I heard the car before I saw it and of course he sped right by us," she said. "What am I supposed to do? I was walking the beach sunrise this morning and people were still probably drinking and drunk from last night smoking down the road."

She says it is a serious issue and it's something she notices almost every day.

According to Jacksonville Beach leaders, Kuperinsky's concerns are not enough to make changes.

A speed study done last week on Second Street North between the 700 and 800 blocks shows 13,670 vehicles passed through the two intersections. Of that, the city says only 38 drivers were eligible for a citation. That is less than one percent of all vehicles. The city determined speeding is not an issue.

"I'd say whatever measures they've taken to figure out what speeds drivers have been doing are inaccurate," resident Damian Peracki said.

He also lives along Second Street North and says more enforcement is needed, including speed bumps and stop signs.

First Coast News drove up and down the road and saw only one speed-limit sign in more than a 10 block span. Peracki says the city also needs to get serious in deterring distracted driving.

"All it takes is a couple of drinks or one text and someone is losing their life," he said.