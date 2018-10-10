The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking the public's help finding 14-year-old Jyhre Keonta Allen who is listed as endangered.

Police were contacted by his mother, who said he disappeared after an argument. He reportedly left their house with a drawstring pack. She said he made statements leading officials to be concerned about his well-being.

Jyhre was last seen wearing an unknown color shirt, black athletic pants and multi-colored flip-flops. He is described to be 5-feet-tall, 90 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, please call the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661.

