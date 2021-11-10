x
Jacksonville Beach police searching for girl missing since October

She's 5-feet and 4-inches tall, she's 115 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, officials say.
Credit: JBPD
Kaitlyn Thomas, 16.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police say Kaitlyn Thomas was last seen at 911 1st Avenue South in Jacksonville Beach on Oct. 25.

Thomas is 5-feet and 4-inches tall, she's 115 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, officials say. Police say Thomas is known to frequent the Westside of Jacksonville.

She is a suspected runaway, police say.

If anyone has any information on this individual, please contact Detective Currier at 904-247-6339 or email JSO at scurrier@jaxbchfl.net.

