JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Friday afternoon.

Police say Eva Catherine Bethea was last seen around noon.

She's described as being 100 pounds, 5-feet and 2-inches, with red hair and hazel eyes.

Police did not give any additional information about the circumstances of her disappearance.