Jacksonville Beach Pier to charge entrance fee starting in January

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The days of enjoying the Jacksonville Beach Pier at no cost are coming to an end.

The City of Jacksonville says there will be a new fee schedule that will be implemented starting on Jan. 2, 2023.

The Jacksonville Beach Pier reopened in July after renovations from Hurricane Matthew were complete.

The daily fees for walking and fishing will be as follows:

Walking General Admission, $2 Duval County residents and all hotel guests with a valid hotel key card in Jacksonville, $1

Fishing General Admission, $5 Duval County residents and all hotel guests with a valid hotel key card in Jacksonville, $4



The hours will remain the same, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.