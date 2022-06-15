Jacksonville Beach Pier to reopen at the end of June or beginning of July

The City of Jacksonville said there will be a ribbon-cutting or something similar.

No exact date has been set yet for the reopening of the Jacksonville Beach Pier, according to a City of Jacksonville spokesperson.

"There will be a ribbon cutting or something similar at the end of the June or beginning of July. We are still awaiting final details," the spokesperson said.

The Pier has been closed for renovation since 2019.

The last 300 feet of the pier was destroyed when powerful waves washed over the beach during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

The pier reopened to the public in February of 2018, but only the first 600 feet of the 1,300-foot structure was available to walk on.