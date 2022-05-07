Jacksonville Beach Pier grand re-opening happening Wednesday

It's official! Wednesday at 10 a.m. Mayor Lenny Curry and Mayor Christine Hoffman will host a ribbon cutting to re-open the Jacksonville Beach landmark.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday at 10 a.m. Mayor Lenny Curry and Mayor Christine Hoffman will break out a pair of ceremonial scissors for a ribbon cutting to re-open the Jacksonville Beach Pier, according to a release from the City of Jacksonville.

Don't call it a comeback. Or do, because the Jacksonville Beach Pier is back in business after a lengthy hiatus. So walk on out there, or saunter.

Strike up the band as we welcome back this feature of Jacksonville Beach.

May the rebuilt pier have many sturdy years to come.

The pier fully closed in 2019 to repair damages from Hurricanes Irma and Matthew.

The structure has been raised an additional eight-feet to protect from storm surge and withstand future storms.

* No official word from City of Jacksonville on whether or not there will be a band at the ribbon cutting.

A list of people who will be on-hand to celebrate the new beginning of this structural era:

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry

City of Jacksonville Mayor Christine Hoffman

City of Jacksonville Beach Council President Terrance Freeman

Council Vice President Ron Salem

Council Member Rory Diamond

John Pappas, Director of Public Works

Daryl Joseph, Director of Parks

Recreation and Community Services Tom Goldsbury