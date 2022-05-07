Jacksonville Beach Pier grand re-opening happening Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday at 10 a.m. Mayor Lenny Curry and Mayor Christine Hoffman will break out a pair of ceremonial scissors for a ribbon cutting to re-open the Jacksonville Beach Pier, according to a release from the City of Jacksonville.
Don't call it a comeback. Or do, because the Jacksonville Beach Pier is back in business after a lengthy hiatus. So walk on out there, or saunter.
Strike up the band as we welcome back this feature of Jacksonville Beach.
May the rebuilt pier have many sturdy years to come.
The pier fully closed in 2019 to repair damages from Hurricanes Irma and Matthew.
The structure has been raised an additional eight-feet to protect from storm surge and withstand future storms.
* No official word from City of Jacksonville on whether or not there will be a band at the ribbon cutting.
A list of people who will be on-hand to celebrate the new beginning of this structural era:
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry
City of Jacksonville Mayor Christine Hoffman
City of Jacksonville Beach Council President Terrance Freeman
Council Vice President Ron Salem
Council Member Rory Diamond
John Pappas, Director of Public Works
Daryl Joseph, Director of Parks
Recreation and Community Services Tom Goldsbury
Project Manager, Building Inspection Division