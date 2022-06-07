No fishing? Jacksonville Beach Pier is open, but there are rules

"Please help us keep the pier open for everyone to enjoy by following these temporary rules," said the Jacksonville Beach Police Department in a media release.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The wait is finally over and the community can walk across the pier on Jacksonville Beach.

The city will gradually phase in the fisherman, and then they will be working on reopening the shop on the pier.

The City of Jacksonville Beach would like to remind residents that Jacksonville Beach Pier has temporary rules in place until proper vendors can be secured.

"Please help us keep the pier open for everyone to enjoy by following these temporary rules," said the Jacksonville Beach Police Department in a media release.

The rules are as follows:

No diving or jumping from the pier

No food or alcohol allowed

No sitting on rails

No skateboards or bicycles

No fishing or cast netting

Do not feed wildlife

Please use trash receptacles for all waste

Please follow directions of all employees, police

No pets allowed (except service animals)

Some of these rules are temporary and will be updated once fishing is allowed to resume.

The new and improved pier is here to stay. The renovations that were made gave the pier a larger and stronger piling with a slope of eight feet.