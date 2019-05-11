The city of Jacksonville Beach passed an ordinance Monday to ban the sale of alcohol after midnight unless a special extended hours permit is obtained.

While the ordinance applies to a wide variety of beverage license types, the language in the ordinance suggests that it's specifically focused on businesses selling alcohol under a '4-COP-SRX' (SRX) or in other words, a special restaurant license.

The ordinance comes after the city says there has been "several incidents of disorderly and violent encounters" at such establishments which has led to an increased cost of law enforcement.

RELATED: Suspects allegedly involved in fatal Jax Beach shooting arrested in Hawaii

SRX's are required by the state of Florida to main strict parameters due to the fact that their licenses are relatively inexpensive and obtained directly from the local district office of the FL Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco.

Some of those requirements include deriving 51% of gross revenue from food sales food, being able to serve 150 people full course meals at any given time, providing certain parking accommodations and more.

Many say that these types of businesses operating in Jacksonville Beach have been doing so by skirting around the rules, stacking chairs and tables at night to make room for dancing and only serving a limited food menu.

"In order to protect public health and safety of the residents of the City of Jacksonville Beach, the City finds it is in the best interest of the public health, safety and welfare to encourage responsible alcohol beverage establishments..," reads the ordinance.

The ordinance defines "Sale and Sell" as serving, permitting to be served and/or consuming alcohol after 2 a.m... so don't think you can buy a bucket of beer at midnight and be good to go.

If businesses are interested in 'Sale and Sell' of alcohol after 12 p.m., they must do so via an Extended Hours of Operations Permit.

Businesses must apply for the permit, implement a security and emergency action plan, and pay an annual fee to be able to sell alcoholic beverages until 2 a.m.

"Extended hours of operation represent a privilege rather than a right," the ordinance reads.

In addition, the city says the permits are subject to suspension if the following activities are taking place in, or near the establishment.

Illegal activities requiring a police presence that occurs on or adjacent to the premises of an alcoholic establishment with emphasis on illegal activities of owner, employees, patrons underage drinking incidents, open containers, disturbances and D.U.I's

Failure of any restaurant to maintain special outlines of an SRX such as derive 51% of gross revenue from food, be able to serve 150 people full course meals at any given time and other mandated requirements

Complaints verified arising from adverse effects of extended hours such as noise, illegal parking, vandalism, trash, loitering and exterior lighting issues

Violation of noise ordinance

The city says they will consider whether the need for police services is the result of the establishment's failure or inability to maintain proper order and control during all hours of operation.

Businesses violating the new ordinance will receive several warnings but will be fined $500 on the third violation. They could also have their extended hours permits revoked or suspended.

The ordinance goes into effect 90 days from the date of adoption, which would be Feb. 2, 2020.

Read the full ordinance here (Page 80).