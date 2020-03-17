Despite the growing concern of the spread of COVID-19, Jacksonville Beach has been as packed as ever.

Health officials are encouraging social distancing—standing at least six feet from one another.

Many people enjoyed their spots in the sand, but bars and restaurants along the coastline were packed.

“It’s definitely hard," said beachgoer Maxo Saintfleur. “I mean, at the end of the day, you got to live your life.”

Big events like the TPC and the Celtic Festival have been canceled to eliminate crowds, but a beautiful Florida day naturally draws many of those people to the beach.

“Today was supposed to be the last day of the TPC,” said Sean Kelley. “So that was the plan. It’s too nice to not go enjoy the weather, the time.”

Many companies have employees attempting to work from home and many schools have closed. Some beachgoers say— it just feels like a break from everyday life.

“It definitely is a vacation,” Saintfleur said. “It definitely is. Kids are out here enjoying themselves. They’re definitely going to be taking advantage of this for sure.”

Social distancing may not be realistic to some, but it’s what health officials say will slow the spread of the virus. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry took to twitter threatening to implement a curfew or restrict the number of people at businesses.

As the sun went down, the beach cleared and the bars on the coastline filled. Social distancing was nonexistent.

“It’s not an issue whatsoever,” said Cory, enjoying a drink at The Wreck in Jacksonville Beach. “It doesn’t fear me at all."

“Business has been pretty good,” said Fernando Meza, manager of The Wreck. “Since TPC was canceled we had some of those stragglers that didn’t know where to go come out.”

Meza said his staff have been taking precautions by keeping the bar clean and using lots of hand sanitizer throughout the night.

“We’re not shaking hands or giving hugs,” Meza said. “We’re using the elbows, practicing social distancing—but it’s hard in a place like this.”