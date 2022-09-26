x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Jax Beach Ocean Rescue says 1 woman dead, 5 rescues in red flag conditions

Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue confirms a woman died from drowning in the ocean over the weekend.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Red flag conditions continue in Jacksonville Beach on Monday despite much calmer waters. 

Capt. Rob Emahiser with Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue confirms a woman died from drowning over the weekend. He says they also rescued at least 5 other people from the water. 

Several victims were sent to the hospital with injuries. 

Emahiser says they are expecting dangerous conditions because the waves have altered the structure of the sand and sand bars were torn up. 

You will see red flags on the beach on Monday. Emahiser says they may switch to yellow at some point Monday, but he wants to warn that if you are not a skilled swimmer, then you should stay out of the water.

He also says if you don’t have a flotation device, do not try to help save someone! You could become the victim. They saw this happen over the weekend.

RED FLAG CONDITIONS: Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue confirms 1 person died from drowning over the weekend and they...

Posted by Leah Shields on Monday, September 26, 2022

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out