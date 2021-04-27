Jacksonville Beach police searching for suspected runaway missing since April 16

Kaitlyn Thomas is a Black female who is 5'4'' and 115 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who is believed to have run away from home.

Kaitlyn Thomas, 16, was last seen on April 16 at an apartment complex at 911 1st Avenue South. She is known to regularly be in Jacksonville's Westside area.

Kaitlyn is a Black female who is 5'4'' and 115 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.