Currently, there are around 30 firefighters serving the community of Jacksonville Beach. Depending on who you talk to, the City has been talking with neighboring Jacksonville to become a part of their fire rescue unit for years. It’s an idea that’s resurfaced over the last ten months.

In the last twenty years, the city of Jacksonville has offered fire services in inter-local agreements in Neptune Beach, Atlantic Beach, and Baldwin. This latest draft could add Jacksonville Beach to that list.

The city of Jacksonville currently provides rescue support for the city of Jacksonville Beach.

The president of the Jacksonville Association of firefighters Randy Wyse said after decades of discussion, he’s excited to see another draft that would extend their services to the beach. The city of Jacksonville would provide Jacksonville Beach with 24-hour, 7 days per week Advanced Life Support and Fire Services.

“I’ve sat in our little station, heard them leave on a run, and two or three minutes, then boom the rescue unit got kicked out to go on that run," Randy Wyse said. "There’s a two to three-minute delay there, so I think what’s going to happen it’s going to be a lot quicker.”

“It’s a huge win for them we will be able to put so many more firefighters on the scene quicker," Wyse added.

Jacksonville currently has around 1500 firefighters. Under the plan, Jacksonville Beaches’ nearly 30 would become a part of Jacksonville fire. The trucks, ladders, and stations would stay operational and would become the property and responsibility of the City of Jacksonville.

The City of Jacksonville would also be required to perform interior and exterior maintenance on the premises at its own expense.

“It would literally be like taking a Jacksonville Beach t-shirt and switching to a Jacksonville shirt," said local 2622 union president Lance Sparrow.

Jacksonville Beach firefighters tell me most, including union president Lance Sparrow, support becoming part of Jacksonville’s manpower.

“We’re being delayed by going to these people because most of the calls are being relayed to Jacksonville dispatch," Sparrow said. "Being under one unified command, one unified dispatch, one unified radio transmission, the whole nine, you’re saving massive amounts of time, which can be life-saving."

Wyse said another positive of the proposed agreement is the current proximity of services already in use. Jacksonville Beaches main station is off 3rd Street and 2nd Avenue directly in front of a current Jacksonville fire station that houses one of their rescue units.

“We are still negotiating," said Jacksonville Beach Deputy City Manager Karen Nelson.

Nelson said the two sides still have to work out how to handle pensions and property management.

Jacksonville Beach would owe Jacksonville around $2 million in the first year of this twenty year agreement, but that doesn’t include pension liability or fire marshal costs.

Nelson did not provide a projected cost-savings.

“Our fire department is not a burden to us, it’s not too much, it’s just we have obligation to explore," Nelson said.

Both city councils have to open this up for discussion before a vote, Nelson added Jacksonville Beach could see this up for discussion at a city council meeting by the end of next month.