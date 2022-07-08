Jacksonville Beach father still in ICU as newborn is born

Saranyu 'Guy' Boonsanong is in ICU following a swimming pool accident on Father's Day. His newborn was born Wednesday as he remains on a breathing machine.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — First Coast News is hearing from the wife of Jacksonville Beach restaurant owner, who has been in a coma now for 20 days.

The tragedy happened on Father’s Day.

On Friday, the family shared a bittersweet update.

The Bukum family welcomed a new baby boy. His name is Livingston, and he’s just three days old.

Livingston was born as his father remains in a coma at Memorial Hospital. His father has been declared brain-dead.

“We’re still hopeful and staying hopeful that ‘Guy’ is still fighting and still going to come back,” said Naphat Bukum, Guy’s wife.

Saranyu Boonsanong’s is often called ‘Guy’ for short. Guy went into the ICU after hitting his head during a swimming pool accident.

“We still believe that a miracle could happen, and it happens every day, and it could happen to ‘Guy,’” said Bukum.

Guy owns the Buddha’s Belly Thai restaurant.

His wife says Saturday she’ll take their newborn to meet his dad, and she’s praying he’s awake.

“Me and the boys are so excited to see him, and we just want him to open his eyes and say hi to us,” said Bukum.

Guy will have an MRI performed in a few days to track his brain progress.