JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Will and Kristin Watson have taken downsizing to new extremes. They sold their home, packed up their things and are now traveling the country inside a former Air Force bus with their baby girl and dog.

The bus, named Juan (think "Air Force Juan"), is not your ordinary mobile home.

After a work trip where Kristin Watson spent time traveling across California in her RV, she tried convincing her husband, Will Watson, they should downsize. It took some time, but it was Will Watson who finally said to his wife, “we should buy a bus and convert it into a house."

Kristin Watson was surprised at first but agreed, "That’s a great idea, we should totally do that!”

Both from Jacksonville Beach, the Watsons always wanted to travel.

“I just never really gave up on my dream,” Kristin Watson said.

Grand plan in mind, they bought the old Air Force bus in 2017 and both found careers that let them work remotely.

They started downsizing and transformed their "nearly hoarder" lifestyle, as they describe, to minimalist.

The transformation helped decrease their stress and gave them more time to focus on the things they truly enjoy.

“When you start letting go of stuff it feels so good," Kristin Watson said. "It’s addictive."

The bus comes complete with solar panels, a tiny shower, a full-size bed, crib, kitchenette, office and a convertible sofa.

The Watsons were thoughtful in their design too, wanting the bus to "be off-grid," and not, "like a normal RV where you have to plug-in."

Wanting a little piece of home wherever they go, the countertop is made from pieces of the Jacksonville Beach Pier destroyed during Hurricane Matthew. It even has a shark tooth embedded in the wood.

After having their daughter, who they fittingly named Roam, earlier this year, the family set out on their cross-country adventure.

“We started in the Keys, hit the Keys, and then slowly made our way up to Nova Scotia,” Will Watson said.

One perk of living on the road according to Will Watson, "We’ve probably cut our expenses at least probably in half.”

They pay a lot for gas but say the memories they’re making with Roam outweigh any cost.

“Watching her walk down the middle of the bus is pretty awesome, and it’s cool to be able to do this together and we’re around her all the time, so we’re getting to see her grow up,” Will Watson said.

Juan the bus is going to stay parked in Jacksonville through the holidays until the Watson's next adventure in Orlando. Then they head to Alaska.

