Jacksonville Beach chiropractor banned from treating women after repeated sexual incidents

An Emergency Order from the state Health Department cites Dr. Kenneth Zane Finger's "history of sexually abusing his patients" as reason for his license restriction.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A Jacksonville Beach chiropractor has been ordered to stay away from all female patients after a woman reported a sexual encounter during a March treatment session, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Sept. 8 emergency restriction order against Kenneth Zane Finger at First Coast Chiropractic says the March incident violates a 2015 settlement agreement that mandated a chaperone when he treated female patients. It was ordered after another woman said he performed oral sex on her during a 2014 treatment.

The Sept. 8 order states that Finger does not show the "requisite judgment or good moral character" necessary to be a chiropractor, and his actions pose a threat to female patients.

"Additionally, Finger's history of sexually abusing his patients shows that this behavior is likely to continue," it said. "Further, Finger's flagrant violation of [the 2015 settlement] demonstrates that a requirement for a chaperone to be present during treatment of female patients is insufficient to protect the public."

Finger has not been criminally charged.

Finger is listed on First Coast Chiropractic's website as one of two chiropractors at its Jacksonville Beach office. No one at the office responded to an email and phone call seeking comment.

The initial incident occurred on May 5, 2014, when a 28-year-old woman came in to First Coast for treatment of back and thigh pain, according to the original administrative complaint filed with the state Health Department. Finger asked the woman to remove her underwear while he was outside of the treatment room, then entered as she was lying under a sheet, the complaint said.

During the massage session, the sheets came off and the chiropractor started to engage in a sex act on her, the complaint said. The woman grabbed his wrist and told him to stop, and he apologized. He told her that "she had an a amazing body," then kissed the woman and told her to get dressed.

Finger received probation from the state Board of Chiropractic Medicine and a reprimand as well as a $7,500 fine, but the state's final order allowed him to continue to practice although mandated he log all female patient visits and have a chaperone at each.

The latest incident occurred when a 20-year-old woman came to the office for acupuncture on her back, the emergency restriction said. It states that he did not have a chaperone inside as she undressed and laid down on the exam table, the document said. As she lay on her stomach, Finger put his privates on her, the order said.

The woman said she felt "violated, embarrassed and disgusted," the order said.

No police report was filed against Finger in the March 5 session or the original Dec. 8 2014 incident, according to court and jail records. But Duval County court records show a malpractice civil lawsuit was filed in 2016 against Finger, the plaintiff identified by the same initials as the victim in the 2014 incident. The lawsuit was administratively closed on Jan. 23 after no action occurred, court records show.