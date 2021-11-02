Jacksonville Beach introducing new technology to prevent bicycle theft

Bicycle DNA are stickers with small microdots embedded into the sticker. The registration is entered into a national database, making it easier to find stolen bikes.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is introducing a new, high-tech program meant to deter bicycle thefts in the city.

The city will provide Bicycle DNA tickets to residents during an event Saturday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Bicycle DNA are stickers with small microdots embedded into the sticker. The registration is entered into a national database making it easier for owners to find their bicycles if it is stolen. Even if the sticker is removed, the microdots in the adhesive remain on the bike.

If a thief tries to pawn a stolen bike, the database will notify authorities to ensure it is not sold.