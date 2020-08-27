Jacksonville-based Youth Crisis Center opens up St. Augustine office

The Youth Crisis Center has seen a sharp increase in young people needing help, so it's the perfect time to expand their services.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — One-third of young adults are in the "high distress level" for mental health due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Pew Research Center. The Youth Crisis Center (YCC) said it has seen a sharp increase in young people needing help, so it's the perfect time to expand their services.

The YCC has helped young people since 1974 at its Jacksonville location.

“We have been looking for an opportunity through a partnership where we could actually have a physical location," CEO Kim Sirdevan said.

The non-profit organization, which helps kids and teens with their mental health, just opened up an office in St. Augustine through a partnership with Flagler Health+ Care and Connect.

“Having YCC on site with us, we’re really able to fill in those gaps with social resources we have, whether it’s transportation, food, and other things that make it difficult to receive that treatment," said John Eaton, executive director of Flagler Health+ Care and Connect.

“We have seen an increase in the number of children and families experiencing depression, other mood disorders, anxiety, and effects of this being a traumatic episode," Sirdevan said.

The YCC will have the SNAP Program at the St. Augustine location to help kids ages 6 to 11 with their physical and mental health. SNAP, or Stop Now and Plan, helps kids understand their emotions. Young people ages 6 to 17 can also receive non-residential counseling in St. John's County.

“We really encourage folks to reach out even if you’re not really sure it has anything to do with anxiety, depression, or anything with a mental health concern," Sirdevan said.

Click here if you would like to get help for your child or family through the Youth Crisis Center.