JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville-based crews from US Customs and Border Protection have started flying over the areas damaged by Hurricane Florence to assess the damage.

CBP invited a First Coast News crew along on their first flight to South Carolina Sunday. During the seven-hour flight, the crew was given a list of specific targets to find and send real-time images back to FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security.

“We’re relaying that information back to the emergency operations center,” Mike Johnson, an aviation group supervisor with CBP, said.

The targeted areas Sunday were vital structures like power plants and dams.

“To see those critical areas and see how they’re doing with the flooding and if they need to provide more response in that area or if they can look at other areas,” Johnson said.

Midway through the flight, the crew was informed that Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress were also watching their live feed.

The pilots flew the P-3 Orion at around 1,500 feet, fighting through lingering showers and wind in the area.

Johnson said CBP crews typically fly in shifts around the clock in the first few days after a hurricane, before cutting back to just daylight hours. Johnson said there’s no telling how long they’ll be needed to fly damage assessment after Florence.

Sunday’s flight was one of two missions CBP crews perform after hurricanes. Additional crews will fly at higher altitudes to help coordinate search and rescue missions from the air

