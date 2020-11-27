Jacksonville-based company brings visits with Santa to the virtual world

The CEO of northpolemeetings.com came up with the idea after thinking of how her 5-year-old child could visit Santa.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Santa and the elves are always keeping up with technology and this year is no different.

Just think of how Buddy and Papa Elf rigged the Kringle 3000 to power Santa's sleigh, so it makes sense Santa would get into the Zoom craze.

Traditional holiday scenes like kids sitting on Santa's lap at a mall won't happen this holiday season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have a 5-year-old, and we were thinking about we were going to navigate this year. We normally would get together with extended family, have this visit, and that tradition was just not going to be possible for us this year," said Brooke Ivy, CEO of northpolemeetings.com.

Ivy, also known as Grandma Bea, is working hard to make sure kids can still experience the holiday cheer.

You can set up a virtual visit with Santa and his friends by going to this website. Ivy is giving First Coast News viewers 20 percent off by using the code 'thanks20.'

"I do think there is something good in this, which is that maybe kids who can't go outside for different reasons or who have trouble in person, this is a much better experience for them," said Xadra Schultz, who plays "Xandra the Elf" for the virtual visits.

"Hopefully next year there won't be COVID and everybody will get to see Santa personally, but with this, we'll be able to able to continue and be a very unique meeting with Santa in 2020," said William Gillespie, who is bringing joy to kids virtually as Santa.

Zoom visits with Santa begin on Black Friday and continue through Dec. 23.