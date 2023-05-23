Jacksonville manufacturing plant announces 'mass layoff'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville plant informed the state last week that it will be conducting a "mass layoff." Houston-based Baker Hughes will have layoffs at its manufacturing facility at 12970 Normandy Blvd., according to correspondence the company sent to the state. Baker Hughes, one of the largest oil field services companies in the world, will be laying off 183 of its 228 employees at the Jacksonville plant, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice that the company sent to First Coast News On Your Side.