Jacksonville Aviation Authority to give update regarding holiday travel season

If you plan to travel this holiday season, you can take steps to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Aviation Authority will host a news conference Tuesday to update the public about preparations for the holiday travel season.

This includes information about parking, arrival recommendations and ongoing measures to protect the health and safety of passengers when traveling through Jacksonville International Airport.

You can watch the news conference LIVE right here starting at 11 a.m.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, if you plan to travel this holiday season you can take steps to protect yourself and others from COVID-19: