Jacksonville Aviation Authority to give update regarding holiday travel season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Aviation Authority will host a news conference Tuesday to update the public about preparations for the holiday travel season.
This includes information about parking, arrival recommendations and ongoing measures to protect the health and safety of passengers when traveling through Jacksonville International Airport.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, if you plan to travel this holiday season you can take steps to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:
- Wear a mask to keep your nose and mouth covered when in public settings, including on public transportation and in transportation hubs such as airports and stations
- Avoid close contact by staying at least 6 feet apart from anyone who is not from your household
- Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer
- Avoid contact with anyone who is sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth