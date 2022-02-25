Jacksonville Attorney says Black woman Supreme Court Justice nomination is a “dream realized”

LaFonda Middleton says she hopes children are inspired by new Supreme Court Justice nominee.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Attorney LaFonda Middleton sat in her office Friday, February 25, 2022, watching news coverage of the first Black Supreme Court Justice nominee.

Federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated by President Joe Biden and she has to be confirmed by the Senate to serve as the next Supreme Court Justice.

If she is selected, she will be the first Black woman to serve in the highest courts.

LaFonda Middleton says, as a Black attorney, the nomination makes her heart smile.

“As children, our parents teach us… you can do anything… you can be whatever you want to be but if you don’t see yourself in certain positions, you may not necessarily believe that," said LaFonda.

Middleton said she hopes young children see the nomination as a motivation to go after their dreams.

"Anything is possible and it’s not just words. I can actually point it out and show you people who have attained these highest of goals," said Middleton.