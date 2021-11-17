Jacksonville announces date, times for Light Boat Parade

In addition to the parade, the 904 Pop Up is organizing the city's largest Small Business Saturday at Riverfront Plaza between 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville announced the date of the annual Jacksonville Light Boat Parade.

The parade will begin on Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. with lighted boats of all sizes parading up the St. Johns River. It will wrap up with fireworks featuring "waterfalls" off the Main Street Bridge and Acosta Bridge at about 8 p.m.

In addition to the parade, the 904 Pop Up is organizing the city's largest Small Business Saturday at Riverfront Plaza between 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. The event will feature more than 200 local creatives, makers, artists and more.

“I am excited for our City to be hosting one of the largest Small Business Saturday events,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “This provides an economic opportunity for our local small business owners to benefit from the tradition of the annual Jacksonville Light Boat Parade.”

The parade route starts at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront Hotel and will follow along the Northbank Riverwalk to the Fuller Warren Bridge. Afterward, the parade will cross towards the Southbank and follow the riverwalk to the Duval County School Board building.

People wanting to see the parade should gather on the Northbank and Southbank riverwalks.