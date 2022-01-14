Jacksonville Animal Care & Protective Services to hold adoption event in honor of Betty White

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville's Animal Care & Protective Services is holding an adoption challenge in honor of the late Betty White's 100th birthday.
The beloved Betty White would have turned 100 on January 17.
The local organization is holding a 3 day adoption special to honor of White's legacy. Adoptions will be free with a suggested donation to 'Friends of Jacksonville Animals'.
The goal is for 100 pets to be adopted during the celebration.
Friends of Jacksonville Animals helps to support city shelters by covering the cost of heartworm treatment, advanced medical care for shelter pets and foster supplies.