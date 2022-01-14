Jacksonville Animal Care & Protective Services to hold adoption event in honor of Betty White

The goal is for 100 pets to be adopted during the celebration.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville's Animal Care & Protective Services is holding an adoption challenge in honor of the late Betty White's 100th birthday.

The beloved Betty White would have turned 100 on January 17.

The local organization is holding a 3 day adoption special to honor of White's legacy. Adoptions will be free with a suggested donation to 'Friends of Jacksonville Animals'.

