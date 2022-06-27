Jacksonville advocates fear LGBTQ community could face uncertain future when it comes to their rights

This comes after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some members in the LGBTQ community worry about their rights being taken away after the U.S Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ending the right for a person to get an abortion.

“All l could do is shake my head," said Christina Guiriba, founder of transcending adolescence, a mental health focused summer camp for the transgender youth. "I was very speechless. Like, how did we even get here again after everything that we learned?"

Guiriba was in a state of confusion and a loss of words after the U.S Supreme Court’s ruling overturning a constitutional right to abortion.

She feels this ruling may affect LGBTQ community and their rights.

“There so much going backward this is just the beginning and the tip of the iceberg for the community and a very at-risk community," said Guiriba.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote last Friday that the Supreme Court must revisit and overrule past landmark decisions that legalized the right to get contraception, the right to same sex intimacy, and the right to same-sex marriage.

“Now we're just in limbo so we don’t know what’s going to happen if we’re still going to have this right or if this is something we are going to have to fight for again," said Christopher Thomas who has plans to marry his partner.

Thomas says after hearing about the overturning of Roe v. Wade, he was disappointed.

“You know, it really feels like an attack with some of these things in government are going after. Gay marriages seem like the next things but what’s after that," said Thomas.