Jacksonville adds new nonstop flights to Austin this fall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Texas' capital will soon be one flight away from Jacksonville as American Airlines initiates daily nonstops to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Beginning Sept. 8 the American Airlines flight becomes the latest in a series of nonstop flights initiated at a busier Jacksonville International Airport following additions by JetBlue, Southwest and others in the past few months.

“As more people take to the skies, American Airlines is helping customers reconnect with friends and loved ones by providing more choice, convenience and flexibility than ever before,” said Brian Znotins, an American Airlines vice president.

American’s new nonstop flight will leave Austin at noon central time and lands in Jacksonville at 3:40 p.m. The return flight departs Jacksonville at 5:30 p.m., landing in Austin at 7:15 p.m. central time. The flights will use a dual-class, 76-seat Embraer E175 aircraft.

“Jacksonville shares many key industries with the Austin area, including advanced manufacturing, financial services and IT,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO Mark VanLoh said. “From a business perspective it makes sense to connect our two cities. Austin is also a great vacation destination for those itching to travel again.”

American Airlines already offers service from Jacksonville to Charlotte, N.C., Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and Washington.

Other recent nonstop flight additions to and from Jacksonville include JetBlue Airways trips to Los Angeles, Newark N.J. and Raleigh-Durham international airports as well as New York's LaGuardia Airport.

Southwest Airlines added new daily nonstop flights to Washington as well as St. Louis from Jacksonville. And Silver Airways announced new twice-weekly nonstop flights from Jacksonville to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport as of June 3 with an introductory fare of $79. Silver Airways also recently added new nonstop flights to Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.

