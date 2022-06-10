'They're coming, I promise you:' Jacksonville 911 dispatcher recognized as hero after guiding rescuers to trapped woman during fire

At one point during the call, the trapped woman becomes unable to communicate. JFRD says Alonda Oates stays on the line and continues to speak to her anyway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: Some elements in this story may be disturbing to some.

A Jacksonville 911-operator is being recognized as a hero after staying on the phone with a woman during a house fire and leading rescuers to her exact location, even after she stopped communicating.

JFRD Communications Officer Alonda Oates was recognized as the 2022 National Telecommunicator of the Year by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials-International on May 19.

The fire started sometime before 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of 13th street back in January. When crews arrived, they learned one person was trapped on the second floor.

"We had guys going in, in every different direction, different windows going up the second story to climb in to get to this person that was trapped inside," JFRD spokesman Captain Eric Proswimmer told First Coast News.

JFRD says Oates stayed on a 911 call to the trapped woman and tried to keep her calm throughout the ordeal.

"Try your best to remain calm, stay on the line with me and try to remain calm. They're coming... they're coming. I promise you," Oates is heard telling the woman in a 911 call obtained by First Coast News.

"I can't breathe, I can't breathe," The woman is heard screaming in the background.

At one point during the call, the woman becomes unable to communicate. Oates stays on the line with her anyway.

"You can talk to me, I'm still there ... hang in there for me, okay? Can you hear me? Saying they're coming to you now," Oates is heard saying.

In the background of the 911 phone call, JFRD says Oates could hear the firefighters as they neared the victim and instructed the radio dispatcher to advise firefighters they were now close to the unconscious lady.

Once firefighters were advised that they were near the victim, they were able to find the entrance to the bathroom and make the rescue.

“Without Alonda’s compassion, keen sense of awareness, and quick thinking, firefighters would have certainly missed the tiny area where the victim had taken refuge. Had it not been for the actions of Alonda, this successful rescue would have had a tragically different outcome," said Fire Chief Keith Powers said.

Two others were taken to the hospital as a result of the fire. JFRD says the home was a total loss.