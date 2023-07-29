Jacksonville 9-year-old killed in crash on I-95 Friday

A 9-year-old girl was killed in the accident on I-95 South in Duval County at midnight Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 9-year-old girl was killed and a 25-year-old driver was critically injured in a car crash on 1-95 Southbound in Friday.

The accident happened at 12 a.m. near mile marker 364 in Duval County.

Both the child and the 25-year-old were from Jacksonville.

The accident happened when the victims were driving through an active construction zone, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The victims were inside a sedan, approaching a semi-truck from behind. The report says the sedan "did not slow or stop in time to prevent the collision" and hit the back of the semi-truck.