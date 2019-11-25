There are a ton of students across the First Coast that are involved in their community and are giving back in many ways.

Akilah Prier, 13 is an 8th grader at LaVilla School of the Arts and will soon be competing on a national stage.

The honor student will represent Jacksonville in the National American Miss Pageant. She headed out to California this past Saturday and says she plans to bring home the crown!

"It would mean a lot to me to be able to be that light for other people and to come back home and some little African American girl from Jacksonville won a national title,” exclaimed Prier.

Currently, she's Miss Jacksonville City Queen. Prier is a member of the I'm a Star Foundation and serves as the Co-chair for Let's Move Jacksonville.

If you'd like to help Prier take home the People's Choice Award you can vote for her before the deadline of November 28. The cost is $1 per vote.