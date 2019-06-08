A 6-year-old boy from Jacksonville died Saturday after an incident in a Daytona Beach wave pool two blocks off the ocean, according to police.

Kaiden Lawson, who was listed with an Arlington-area address, would have turned 7 on Aug. 30. He was swimming in waist-deep water with his father and 9-year-old brother when the waves began in the Daytona Lagoon, according to a Daytona Beach police report. The boy’s father, Lamar Farrell of Yulee, told officers that he looked away briefly and when he looked back, he only saw his 9-year-old son in the pool and assumed Kaiden had gone back to the playground.

Soon after a man was seen carrying the child out of the pool to begin chest compressions on him as lifeguards rushed over to try to get him breathing again.

Paramedics arrived to take over but said Kaiden had no pulse, according to the report, which listed the death as a drowning.

Daytona Lagoon has free life jackets and requires guests under 42 inches tall to wear one and be supervised by an adult, according to its website. Kaiden’s height was not in documents released Monday.

Daytona Lagoon officials state this is the first drowning at the park, according to the Daytona News-Journal.

