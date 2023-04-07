Jacksonville police: 18-year-old arrested after child was shot

When officials spoke with doctors, they were told that a child had been shot in the lower right leg. He is expected to be OK.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested Thursday and charged with child neglect in relation to the shooting of a child in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were initially told about a gunshot victim walk-in at UF Health around 2 p.m. When officials spoke with doctors, they were told that a child had been shot in the lower right leg. He is expected to be OK.

Police responded to the 7900 block of Siskin Avenue to make sure that no one else was shot or hurt, according to the police report.

Police brought Jimircle Jones in for an interview. Large parts of the arrest report are redacted. After the interview, she was arrested for child neglect.

From the police report, it seems Jones called someone asking for money and then rode to the hospital with the little boy. It is unclear what Jones' relationship is to the child.

When searching the home, police found a blood trail in the driveway and on the carpet inside. They also found a vacuum cleaner with what appeared to be blood inside, a bullet fragment in the wall, an empty liquor bottle, a gun and a magazine with live rounds, according to the arrest report.