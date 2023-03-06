Jacksonville 17-year-old missing since Thursday after leaving 'concerning note'

Family is asking for help getting Dimitri Vasquez home. If you've seen him, call 904-630-0500.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville 17-year-old has not been home since 1 a.m. Thursday, his family says.

They are looking for help bringing him home.

Dimitri Vazquez is described by his sister as having tan skin, black curly long hair and brown eyes. His hair may be pulled back. He is 5'9" and 160 pounds.

He left home in a red T-shirt and blue jeans with red sandals, but may now be wearing a blue T-shirt or white tank top and black pants.

He has been spotted around the Avondale area, 5 points and in downtown near the Brooklyn area.

Dimitri's sister says he left a concerning note and his family is worried for his safety.