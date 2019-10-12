JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman won big after claiming the top prize from the $1,000,000 Gold Rush Classic Scratch-Off game Monday, according to an announcement by the Florida Lottery.

Ursula Honderick claimed her prize at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, opting to receive her prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $705,000.

Honderick bought the winning ticket from Publix located at 950 Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.