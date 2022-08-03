Palm Coast student who organized protest of Florida's HB 1557 bill reinstated after petition

After more than 7,000 people signed the petition, Change.org announced that Petocz was reinstated without any mark going on his permanent record.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Palm Coast high school student, who claimed he was suspended after organizing a walkout protest for Florida's HB 1557, dubbed 'Don't Say Gay' bill by critics, has been reinstated, according to Change.org.

Jack Petocz, who is openly gay, said he was suspended indefinitely from Flagler Palm Coast High School last week after a walkout protest he organized. He said in a statement released on Twitter that administrators initially approved of the protest but changed as the rally progressed.

In response to the suspension, a classmate started a petition to have Petocz reinstated.

"This act of retaliation is utterly disgusting. We demand that Jack’s suspension be rescinded immediately and that he receives a personal apology from Principal Schwartz," the petition read in part.

After more than 7,000 people signed the petition, Change.org announced that Petocz was invited back to campus without any mark going on his permanent record.