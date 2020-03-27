In response to the coronavirus impacting revenue for the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, it announced on Friday that will be making some "drastic" changes in "hopes to curb the impact," including discontinuing year-end PTO payouts.

In a memo obtained by First Coast News sent out to Bargaining Unit Employees, JAA said it will be:

Setting up a Voluntary Separation Program next week

Suspending the EIPP

Discontinuing year end PTO payouts

Discontinuing second half of medical opt out payment for 2020

Suspending Collective Bargaining Agreements

JAA also said it will be considering wage reductions across the board and/or employee reductions, depending on the Voluntary Separation Program.

"These are temporary measures we are taking to respond to the current extreme circumstances," JAA said in the memo. "...Please understand that we have considered all available options and believe these are the best options for our employees and for the future viability of JAA."