Tracy Nazzaro, president and general manager of Traders Hill Farm, and her team of farmers are harvesting fish and leafy green lettuce.

Traders Hill Farm is an aquaponics farm in Hilliard. It's home to 5,000 tilapia and has a 120,000 plant capacity, which is harvested each month. That equals over two million salads a year sold extensively throughout the First Coast.

Though most of the country’s lettuce comes from the West Coast, “we service a local presence so most of our customers are in less than one hundred mile radius,” says Nazzaro.

This means your food is getting from the farm to your table a lot faster.

“Twenty-four hours between harvest and dinner plate,” to be exact, according to Nazzaro.

Though Traders Hill Farm is giving a whole new meaning to fast food, its farming is about much more. It’s a partnership between fish and plants.

Aquaponics is a simple process but can be challenging to execute. It all starts with the seeds in the lightroom, where they can get a consistent start for growth for a week to two weeks.

The plants then get transported to the greenhouse where they can grow bigger and stronger for about a month or longer. Then they get harvested.

While all of this is happening, the fish are being fed in giant tanks. Then their waste is put into a conversion process where the essential nutrients are pulled out. That then feeds the plants.

It’s also an environmentally friendly way to farm by conserving water.

“Our water is re-circulating so compared to traditional farming where you’re using traditional irrigation methods, we’re using about five percent of the water that you would use to grow the same amount of food,” says Nazzaro.

Food from the farm can be found in local grocery stores, restaurants and the farm also has a partnership with the Nassau County school system.

“We really believe in the power of access to locally and sustainably grown food,” says Nazzaro.

The food will become even more accessible to the community with the launch of the farm’s new local box. It has three pounds of green romaine. Customers can sign up online and pick them up at specified drop-off locations on the First Coast.

Traders Hill Farm wants to inspire a safer way of eating, which means nothing touches these leaves; No pesticides, herbicides or fungicides.