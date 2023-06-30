It's scallop season! Here's your guide to having a successful trip

"It's like an Easter egg hunt under water!" Meteorologist Lauren Rautenkranz described scalloping along Florida's Gulf Coast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's like Christmas in July for scalloping enthusiasts as additional counties open for scallop season along Florida's Gulf Coast this weekend. Meteorologist Lauren Rautenkranz has some tips and tricks to help guide you to having a successful time if you plan to make a trip.

"It's like an Easter egg hunt under water!" exclaimed Rautenkranz on Good Morning Jacksonville Friday. "Scalloping is a Florida tradition like no other, great for all ages, and you can do it in as shallow as three-foot deep water."

The Fenholloway through Suwannee River Zone has been open since June 15, but July 1 marks the opening for areas like Franklin to northwest Taylor counties, along with Levy, Citrus, and Hernando counties. The Pasco County Zone also opens July 1 as well. The Gulf County Zone does not open until August 16.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission guidelines allow you to harvest 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or one pint of bay scallop meat per person per day. Per vessel, the daily bag limit is a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or a half gallon of bay scallop meat. Note: vessel limits do not allow an individual to exceed their personal bag limit.

Gather personal equipment, including snorkel gear (mask, snorkel, and fins), mesh bag and/or dip net, plenty of water, hat and sunscreen

Check license and regulations. Anyone harvesting scallops needs a current Florida recreational saltwater fishing license unless you are scalloping on a chartered trip. Double-check those daily bag limits, too!

Pack boating safety gear. Make sure you have a divers down flag and familiarize yourself with the rules for displaying the flag. Check all of your standard boating safety equipment and be sure to have enough life jackets for every person aboard.

Have a way to keep your scallops cool and safe to eat! Fresh Gulf water in a live well or in a 10-gallon bucket can do the trick while you're offshore and the scallops are still in their shells. Once you shuck them, you'll want a cooler with ice to keep the meat fresh.

Harvesting is permitted only by hand or by using a landing or dip net.

Harvesting is permitted only by hand or by using a landing or dip net.